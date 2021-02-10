 
 

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Blame 'Jealous' Exes for Torpedoing Their Innocent Friendship

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Blame 'Jealous' Exes for Torpedoing Their Innocent Friendship
WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Setting record straight on dating rumors with the 'Southern Charm' star, the 'Hills' alum also admits that the drama involving their exes Jay Cutler and Madison LeCroy is 'the weirdest situation.'

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll have set the record straight on their dating rumors yet again. Having been entangled in the drama between Jay Cutler and Madison LeCroy, "The Hills" alum and the "Southern Charm" star blamed "jealous" exes for torpedoing their innocent friendship.

The twosome cleared things up in the Tuesday, February 9 episode of his and Craig Conover's "Pillows and Beer" podcast. "Basically Kristin you and I texted each other and we were like, 'It sucks that our exes are so jealous that they try to torpedo our friendship.' So ridiculous," the 33-year-old told his then-rumored girlfriend.

Austen added, "They didn't have to overreact, they didn't have to do any of that. The fact that their jealousy affected our friendship is ridiculous." In response to his statement, Kristin shared, "It is the weirdest situation I have ever been a part of. That I can one hundred percent say. The fact that it's still going on to some degree. It really has nothing to do with me."

During the chat, the Uncommon James founder insisted that she and Austen never got flirtatious to one another. "It was never flirty," she claimed. "No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time. And it turned into a s***storm! What happened?!"

  See also...

Reacting to Kristin's statement, Craig chimed in by accusing Madison of ruining the friendship between the three of them. "I've named her scorpion. Scorpion happened," he said of his female co-star on the Bravo show. "She got involved and I think if she never got involved we would have just continued being friends."

Near the end of the discussion, Kristin emphasized, "Honestly, I've been for the most part laughing at this situation. And again, most of it has nothing to do with any of us here. It is what it is." She then concluded her message by stating, "I love you guys. I'm really happy I came on and we could clear this up and let's just keep moving forward."

Kristin and Austen sparked romance rumors in December after being spotted enjoying a dinner and dancing together. However, they were quick to shut down the speculations. In early January, Austen's ex Madison hinted at a new romance with Kristin's estranged husband, Jay. Unfortunately, Madison said that the relationship "didn't work out" as she posted their selfie later in the same month.

You can share this post!

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend Calls Out Madison LeCroy Over Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend Calls Out Madison LeCroy Over Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Most Read
Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture
Celebrity

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal