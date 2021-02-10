DaniLeigh Reacts to Troll Shading Her With 'Yellow Bone' Comment After DaBaby Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old singer announced her split from the 'Rockstar' hitmaker in an Instagram Story post on Sunday, posting a black background note with a simple message that read, 'OFFICIALLY SINGLE.'

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - After announcing her split from rapper DaBaby, DaniLeigh was mercilessly trolled on social media. One of them clowned the "Lil Bebe" singer in an Instagram comment while mocking her controversial song "Yellow Bone", in which she celebrated light-skinned women.

Writing underneath Dani's post featuring a behind-the-scenes video on set for Finish Line, a user commented, "So yellow bone is not what he want???" alongside three crying emojis. Offended by the question, Dani quickly fired back at the person, "is this all y'all gon say??? And for how long???" The musician added, "Come up with some new fr or jus get off my page."

The clapback apparently wasn't enough to shut down the trolls. "Thats what you said. She just quoting," one person noted, referring to her song "Yellow Bone" on which she sings, "Yellow bone that's what he wants" in the chorus. "Come up with some new? Lol girl this situation just happened. You got a couple more days before the world is on to the next story. You just hang in there," another user chimed in.

"If 'I brought this on myself' was a person," one other wrote, alluding that Dani was the one causing the backlash. Further poking fun at the singer, someone else added, "Lmaoooo I bet she regrets her little song." Meanwhile, another comment read, "Why its not funny no more? its YOUR song ms yellow bone."

Dani announced her split from the "Rockstar" hitmaker in an Instagram Story post on Sunday, February 7. The 26-year-old beauty posted a black background note with a simple message that read, "OFFICIALLY SINGLE," before adding one black heart emoji.

Prior to the breakup, Dani found herself in hot water over colorism issues following the release of her song "Yellow Bone". In response to the criticism, Dani issued an apology in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Hey guys, it's DaniLeigh. I just wanted to address what's going on with me right now. I think it's super important, because I definitely feel super misunderstood. My song 'Yellow bone is what he want,' I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I'm trying to bash another woman, another skin tone, that was never my intention. I wasn't brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as 'I'm better than somebody because of my skin tone,' " so she said.

"Skin isn't something I even see, it's not something that I look at. I don't live for the internet because people don't know me. So that's why I thought it was important to speak on, because you don't know me, it's like, let me tell you guys what I meant by this. Hopefully you guys can watch it with a open heart, a genuine mind, and try to get past it. I'm sorry, again, if I offended people -- who are truly offended -- I'm sorry," she added. "I'm going to just keep grinding, keep doing me, keep posting me. I hope everybody has a great Sunday. It's all love."