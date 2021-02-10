Kobe Bryant's Eldest Daughter 'Beyond Thrilled' to Sign With IMG Models

IMG Models Celebrity

Natalia Bryant, who just turned 18 in January, reveals in a statement to the modeling agency that she has been 'interested in fashion since a very young age.'

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter is taking a plunge into the modeling industry. Having just turned 18 years old, Natalia Bryant signed a new deal with IMG Models, and expressed her excitement by gushing on social media she was "beyond thrilled."

The teen broke the happy news via Instagram on Monday, February 8. Reposting the modeling agency's announcement about her new deal, she declared, "I am beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family!!"

In a statement released by IMG, Natalia explained, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model." She added, "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Natalia is joining Gigi Hadid and her younger sister, Bella Hadid, in the IMG rooster. Aside from the Hadid sisters, the modeling agency also represents Kate Moss, Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

Celebrating Natalia's venture was her mother, Vanessa Bryant. Reposting IMG announcement on her own Instagram page, she raved, "@nataliabryant I'm so happy for you! I love you Nani!" Model Cindy Crawford additionally congratulated the teenager with a simple exclamation in the comment section, "Congrats!" Actress Lily Collins chimed in, "How exciting!!!"

More than two weeks before, Natalia turned 18, and her mother Vanessa commemorated her milestone with a sweet tribute. In an Instagram post, she penned, "Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters."

"You're such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people. Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do," she added. "You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you're our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa! Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko."