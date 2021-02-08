 
 

Miley Cyrus Performs for Health Care Heroes at TikTok Pre-Super Bowl Tailgate Show

Over 7,000 health care workers have been treated to live performances by Miley and her special guests like Billy Idol ahead of the highly-anticipated football game.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus got 7,500 health care heroes ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday (07Feb21) by performing at an exclusive TikTok pre-game party.

The doctors and nurses invited to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, who had already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, were treated to a series of festivities before the kick-off as part of the first-ever TikTok Tailgate, including the experience of seeing Miley perform live.

The pop superstar stepped out in an edgy black and pink cheerleader outfit, kneepads and high heeled boots and opened her set with a short version of Toni Basil's "Mickey" before belting out her Dua Lipa collaboration "Prisoner".

"This is my first show in about a year and I could not have imagined a better way to do this in Tampa with all these health care heroes," she told the crowd, before welcoming Billy Idol to the stage for a rendition of their "Night Crawling" and his 1980s hit "White Wedding".

She then took a moment to applaud the health care professionals, saying, "Take a moment to feel proud of yourself."

The rest of her set included her renditions of Blondie's "Heart of Glass", "fairy godmother" Dolly Parton's "Jolene", and Nine Inch Nails' rocking "Head Like a Hole", and she also performed "Bad Reputation" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You" with rocker Joan Jett, while wearing an American football outfit and stilettos.

Miley ended her set by playing her hits "Angels Like You", "We Can't Stop", "Plastic Hearts", and "Party in the U.S.A." and returned to the stage for a powerful encore of "Wrecking Ball" and "The Climb".

The health care workers will also be treated to pre-game performances by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. as well as The Weeknd's half-time show.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez, DJs Diplo and Steve Aoki, and French Montana were among the performers who headlined pre-Super Bowl concerts in the Tampa area.

Aoki played at the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel, while French Montana performed at The Big Game Bash at The Ritz Ybor.

