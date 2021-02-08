 
 

Taylor Momsen 'Quit Life' as She Fell Into Depression After Losing Friends in Tragic Deaths

Taylor Momsen 'Quit Life' as She Fell Into Depression After Losing Friends in Tragic Deaths
Instagram
Celebrity

The Pretty Reckless lead vocalist opens up about her struggles with depression in 2017 as she hit rock bottom after her friend and mentor passed away in tragic deaths.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress-turned-rocker Taylor Momsen fell into a black hole of depression and substance abuse after a pair of shattering deaths in 2017.

The Pretty Reckless singer was just coming to terms with the suicide of her friend and mentor Chris Cornell when producer pal Kato Khandwala died in a motorcycle accident, and the blonde beauty admitted she hit rock bottom afterwards.

She told Classic Rock magazine, "I was done. I fell into such a hole of darkness, depression and substance abuse. Essentially I gave up on life."

"I was so entrenched in all this sadness I didn't know how to get out of it, I didn't know if I would get out of it. And, if I'm being frank, I didn't care if I ever did. I quit life."

  See also...

Eventually, Taylor channelled her feelings into her music and credits the group's new album, "Death by Rock and Roll", for helping her to make it through the low point.

She said, "I poured everything I had left into this album. I'd hit the point where it was either death or move forward, and I credit music to moving forward, because it was all I had."

The record's artwork features Taylor naked on a moss-covered grave - the perfect image to represent how she felt, she explained, "It's really about rebirth. The concept was, how do you represent all of this emotion and trauma and loss and everything we've gone through in a photograph and at the same time represent hope? And to me it's rebirth."

"The nudity is one thing, but I'm nude for a reason. When you're born you come into this world with nothing but your soul, and when you leave you leave with nothing but your soul. I really wanted to represent that on the album cover and create a visual that describes this record."

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Performs for Health Care Heroes at TikTok Pre-Super Bowl Tailgate Show

Sam Fischer Turned to Demi Lovato After Original 'What Other People Say' Collaborator Bailed on Him
Related Posts
Taylor Momsen Recalls Giving Chris Cornell 'Big Hug' the Night He Died

Taylor Momsen Recalls Giving Chris Cornell 'Big Hug' the Night He Died

Taylor Momsen Pays Tribute to Late Band Manager

Taylor Momsen Pays Tribute to Late Band Manager

Most Read
Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Celebrity

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini