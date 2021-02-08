 
 

Gerard Butler Took Friends to Release Turtles to Ocean on His 50th Birthday

Gerard Butler Took Friends to Release Turtles to Ocean on His 50th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Olympus Has Fallen' actor recalls celebrating his big day as he turned 50 years old back in November 2019 by freeing sea turtles to the ocean in Costa Rica.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler spent his 50th birthday releasing sea turtles into the ocean.

The "Olympus Has Fallen" star marked the milestone in November 2019 and reveals it was a "very powerful" moment in Costa Rica.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, he said, "I'm not a birthday party guy. I've often, on my birthday, at 7pm, said, 'OK, let's have dinner'. And everybody is told with 15 minutes to spare. But this time, I actually did a big event in Costa Rica and brought loads of friends down. And it was very, very powerful."

  See also...

"We brought down a lot of spiritual people, a lot of performers. We did a lot of environmental stuff, like releasing sea turtles out into the ocean. It was such a mix of so many things, I'm so glad I did it."

Back in October, Gerard admitted he is searching for "something more" after a tough few months during which he went through a break-up and recovered from a motorcycle accident.

"I went through a break-up during corona so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that's been very hard, much harder than I thought," he added. "I had a surgery that went wrong, which then became seven surgeries. I had a motorcycle accident that almost killed me and I suddenly thought, 'There has to be something more.' "

"There comes a point where you go, 'Is that it? Is there something more that's part of my journey?' The things I've been through, not as an actor but as a person, make me think about a different kind of impact I could leave behind. So it's started me on a full-blown quest, which I'm in the middle of right now."

You can share this post!

Alice Evans Defends Sharing Her Pain on Social Media Following Ioan Gruffudd Split

Miley Cyrus Performs for Health Care Heroes at TikTok Pre-Super Bowl Tailgate Show
Related Posts
Gerard Butler and Girlfriend Morgan Brown Break Up After Dating for More Than 6 Years

Gerard Butler and Girlfriend Morgan Brown Break Up After Dating for More Than 6 Years

Gerard Butler Ignores Coronavirus Pandemic by Taking Part in Olympic Torch Relay

Gerard Butler Ignores Coronavirus Pandemic by Taking Part in Olympic Torch Relay

Gerard Butler Pulls 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Card After Denied Entry at Oscars Party

Gerard Butler Pulls 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Card After Denied Entry at Oscars Party

Gerard Butler Pursues Legal Action Against Woman Over 2017 Motorbike Accident

Gerard Butler Pursues Legal Action Against Woman Over 2017 Motorbike Accident

Most Read
Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Celebrity

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter