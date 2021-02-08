Gerard Butler Took Friends to Release Turtles to Ocean on His 50th Birthday

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler spent his 50th birthday releasing sea turtles into the ocean.
The "Olympus Has Fallen" star marked the milestone in November 2019 and reveals it was a "very powerful" moment in Costa Rica.
Speaking to Total Film magazine, he said, "I'm not a birthday party guy. I've often, on my birthday, at 7pm, said, 'OK, let's have dinner'. And everybody is told with 15 minutes to spare. But this time, I actually did a big event in Costa Rica and brought loads of friends down. And it was very, very powerful."
"We brought down a lot of spiritual people, a lot of performers. We did a lot of environmental stuff, like releasing sea turtles out into the ocean. It was such a mix of so many things, I'm so glad I did it."
Back in October, Gerard admitted he is searching for "something more" after a tough few months during which he went through a break-up and recovered from a motorcycle accident.
"I went through a break-up during corona so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that's been very hard, much harder than I thought," he added. "I had a surgery that went wrong, which then became seven surgeries. I had a motorcycle accident that almost killed me and I suddenly thought, 'There has to be something more.' "
"There comes a point where you go, 'Is that it? Is there something more that's part of my journey?' The things I've been through, not as an actor but as a person, make me think about a different kind of impact I could leave behind. So it's started me on a full-blown quest, which I'm in the middle of right now."