 
 

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'American Idol' alum has slashed nearly $2 million off the asking price for her waterfront mansion in Tennessee after putting it on the market last year.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has dropped the price of her Tennessee home in an effort to offload the pad quicker.

The singer put the lake home on the market last year (20) for $8.75 million (£6.4 million) after splitting from husband Brandon Blackstock, and now she has shaved almost $2 million (£1.5 million) off the asking price.

Kelly has owned her Nashville-area compound for almost 10 years. It features a covered two-boat boathouse with lift, a volleyball-sand court, an outdoor children's play area, and a pool-spa terrace with a covered pavilion for outdoor dining by a fireplace.

The "American Idol alum also put her mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market. She listed it for $9,995,000.

  See also...

Kelly is not the only celebrity struggling to sell her home amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Sandra Bullock finally offloaded her oceanfront estate on Tybee Island, Georgia after slashing the asking price by over $2 million (£1.4 million).

The "Speed" star first listed the estate for $6.5 million (£4.75 million) in March 2019, but after failing to sell the property, she reduced the price multiple times and has now accepted a $4.2 million (£3 million) offer.

Other celebrities recently selling their properties included Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth. The trio let go of the house they shared in Malibu for $4.9 million as they moved back to their native country Down Under amid the health crisis. The three brothers bought the property in 2016 for $3.45 million.

Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen asked for a whopping $23.95 million as they're ready to part ways with their lavish house in Beverly Hills. The couple previously purchased the mansion, which was formerly owned by Rihanna, for $17.5 million.

You can share this post!

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Fires Back at Her Defrauding Claims

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Fires Back at Her Defrauding Claims

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting 'Mean' Treatments During 'American Idol' Days

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting 'Mean' Treatments During 'American Idol' Days

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Todd Chrisley Sees Racist Attack on Granddaughter Chloe as God's Way to 'Change' Them

Todd Chrisley Sees Racist Attack on Granddaughter Chloe as God's Way to 'Change' Them

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

LAPD Swarms Marilyn Manson's L.A. Home for Welfare Check Amid Abuse and Assault Allegations

LAPD Swarms Marilyn Manson's L.A. Home for Welfare Check Amid Abuse and Assault Allegations