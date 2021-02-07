Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'American Idol' alum has slashed nearly $2 million off the asking price for her waterfront mansion in Tennessee after putting it on the market last year.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has dropped the price of her Tennessee home in an effort to offload the pad quicker.

The singer put the lake home on the market last year (20) for $8.75 million (£6.4 million) after splitting from husband Brandon Blackstock, and now she has shaved almost $2 million (£1.5 million) off the asking price.

Kelly has owned her Nashville-area compound for almost 10 years. It features a covered two-boat boathouse with lift, a volleyball-sand court, an outdoor children's play area, and a pool-spa terrace with a covered pavilion for outdoor dining by a fireplace.

The "American Idol alum also put her mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market. She listed it for $9,995,000.

Kelly is not the only celebrity struggling to sell her home amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Sandra Bullock finally offloaded her oceanfront estate on Tybee Island, Georgia after slashing the asking price by over $2 million (£1.4 million).

The "Speed" star first listed the estate for $6.5 million (£4.75 million) in March 2019, but after failing to sell the property, she reduced the price multiple times and has now accepted a $4.2 million (£3 million) offer.

Other celebrities recently selling their properties included Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth. The trio let go of the house they shared in Malibu for $4.9 million as they moved back to their native country Down Under amid the health crisis. The three brothers bought the property in 2016 for $3.45 million.

Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen asked for a whopping $23.95 million as they're ready to part ways with their lavish house in Beverly Hills. The couple previously purchased the mansion, which was formerly owned by Rihanna, for $17.5 million.