Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

WENN
The 'It Was a Good Day' hitmaker reveals he is scheduled to have a chat with the new POTUS regarding policies to solve issues pertaining to the Black community.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper and actor Ice Cube has set up a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the new leader's policies regarding black America.

The "It Was a Good Day" hitmaker sparked controversy last year (20) after meeting with Donald Trump to chat about diversity and inclusion issues following the summer's Black Lives Matter protests, and now he's planning to return to the White House for a summit with Biden.

In an interview with Ryan Cameron's Uncensored radio show on MAJIC 107.9, Ice Cube revealed he wants to talk to the newly-elected President about his 2020 election topic, the Contract With Black America, and revealed the Biden Administration reached out to him on Tuesday to arrange a sit down.

He disclosed a possible meeting could be in the works for sometime later this month (Feb21).

"We haven't talked yet," he said. "We're just starting to figure out when we can have this meeting and how we're gonna have it. I believe it'll go down sometime this month."

Ice Cube said he was approached by both of Trump's and Biden's teams during the election last year regarding his Contract with Black America proposal in a bid to solve issues pertaining to the Black community.

The hip-hop artist decided to go with the Republicans because they were willing to act sooner than later. Despite assisting the Republicans, he insisted he didn't endorse Trump as he received backlash.

He got support from fellow rapper Lil Wayne back then. "The platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," so Weezy said.

