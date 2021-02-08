Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

WENN Celebrity

The Green Bay Packers quarterback drops the bombshell during his 2020 MVP acceptance speech, only a few days after he's romantically linked to the 'Divergent' actress.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley engaged? The Green Bay Packers quarterback sparked such rumors after he announced he's engaged when accepting the title of 2020 MVP at the NFL Honors broadcast ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Bowl.

"I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," so he dropped the bombshell during his virtual acceptance speech, which came only a few days after he was romantically linked to the "Divergent" star.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans," the football player also said.

He wrapped it up by thanking his teammates, coaching staff, and wife-to-be, "Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team." While he named the people on his team, he simply referred to the love of his life as his fiancee.

The Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley dating rumors came several months after he broke up with IndyCar driver Danica Patrick. They split in July 2020 after two years of dating. Before entering a relationship with Danica, the 37-year-old NFL star dated actress Olivia Munn for three years.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley was previously in a relationship with Australian-Fijian rugby union player Ben Volavola. The "Secret Life of the American Teenager" alum confirmed their romance in 2018 but the 29-year-old beauty was rumored to call it quits with him in April 2020.

It's unclear when Shailene and Aaron started dating, but he previously said in a September 2020 interview, "I have just a new and increased love of life."

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can."

The signal caller continued, "And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."