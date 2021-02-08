 
 

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors
WENN
Celebrity

The Green Bay Packers quarterback drops the bombshell during his 2020 MVP acceptance speech, only a few days after he's romantically linked to the 'Divergent' actress.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley engaged? The Green Bay Packers quarterback sparked such rumors after he announced he's engaged when accepting the title of 2020 MVP at the NFL Honors broadcast ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Bowl.

"I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," so he dropped the bombshell during his virtual acceptance speech, which came only a few days after he was romantically linked to the "Divergent" star.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans," the football player also said.

He wrapped it up by thanking his teammates, coaching staff, and wife-to-be, "Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team." While he named the people on his team, he simply referred to the love of his life as his fiancee.

  See also...

The Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley dating rumors came several months after he broke up with IndyCar driver Danica Patrick. They split in July 2020 after two years of dating. Before entering a relationship with Danica, the 37-year-old NFL star dated actress Olivia Munn for three years.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley was previously in a relationship with Australian-Fijian rugby union player Ben Volavola. The "Secret Life of the American Teenager" alum confirmed their romance in 2018 but the 29-year-old beauty was rumored to call it quits with him in April 2020.

It's unclear when Shailene and Aaron started dating, but he previously said in a September 2020 interview, "I have just a new and increased love of life."

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can."

The signal caller continued, "And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic
Most Read
Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Celebrity

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Malik Beasley's Ex Seemingly Shades Larsa Pippen in New Rap Video

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split