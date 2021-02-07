 
 

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music
Celebrity

The 'Let You Love Me' singer is determined to keep creating on 'all platforms' by taking on more film and television gigs and dabbling in fashion in addition to recording her music.

  Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora doesn't want her creativity to be "limited to one department."

The "Let You Love Me" hitmaker is primarily a singer but she has also done some acting and television work, too, and she would like to continue to take on different jobs like Madonna and Marilyn Monroe.

Speaking about her diverse career, she told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "I've had 13 top ten singles in the U.K. without being born here, and only hard work got me here - along with the support of my family, friends and fans. So I'm determined to keep going. I want to do more films, more TV and more fashion."

"I want to create on all platforms because I grew up watching my idols like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Cher and Marilyn Monroe. They showed you don't have to stick to one thing, you can do everything. Creating isn't limited to one department - and that's what I love about what I do."

And the singer can't wait to get back on out on the road and perform.

Of her music career, she added, "The highlight of being a musician has always been performing. There is nothing more rewarding than touring and playing live. Working with David Guetta has been an amazing experience. He's fantastic and so professional. He says work comes first, nothing else matters apart from your work, which he is so right about - and good work always stands out."

Rita has come under fire in the past for her style choices but she insists she doesn't care what other people think and says it is a "totally personal thing."

"I really think style is a totally personal thing - if someone doesn't like something I wear, they don't have to, that's totally fine," she insisted. "What's important is I just need to feel confident about me and how I feel - that's all that matters to me. I don't care what anyone else thinks."

