 
 

Daisy Ridley Finds It 'Really Uncomfortable' When Fans Approach Her in Public

Daisy Ridley Finds It 'Really Uncomfortable' When Fans Approach Her in Public
Smoda Magazine/Boo George
Celebrity

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actress still isn't used to being recognized in the street, claiming she's not 'a small talk kind of person' as she talks about fan encounters.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daisy Ridley finds it "terrifying" how much anxiety is linked to social media.

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actress has vowed not to use sites like Facebook and Instagram so she doesn't experience the negative effects of being associated with it - as she knows friends who have.

"I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I'm not on social media," she told Spanish magazine Smoda. "The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem."

However, Daisy does admit she "thinks about" returning occasionally.

  See also...

"I don't want to go back, but sometimes I think about it," she mused. "But the truth is that no, I won't be returning."

And it's not only social media as Daisy previously admitted she still isn't used to being recognised in public, and finds it "really uncomfortable" when people approach her in the street.

When asked what it's like to be recognised, she explained, "Really uncomfortable. I'm not used to it. For the most part people are being really nice, but I'm not a small talk kind of person. It's like, I'm not your hero, you like the character I play. But I'm getting better at it. I also have really good friends. They're incredibly defensive, in an amazing way. I was in a supermarket with two of my friends a while back - I was really tired, it was in the morning - and this person started to approach and they just went, 'No, not today.' I was like, 'Thanks guys.' "

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Lawyer: Giving Her Dad More Control in Conservatorship Would Be 'Highly Detrimental'

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music
Related Posts
Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Made Herself 'Smaller' and 'Quieter' After Director Called Her 'Aggressive'

Daisy Ridley Made Herself 'Smaller' and 'Quieter' After Director Called Her 'Aggressive'

Daisy Ridley Struggling to Find Job After 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Struggling to Find Job After 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Finds the Lukewarm Response to 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Upsetting

Daisy Ridley Finds the Lukewarm Response to 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Upsetting

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set