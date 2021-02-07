 
 

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress teases what to expect from her new podcast series, saying she would love to take fans on her journey of personal growth.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Laverne Cox has already enjoyed "personal growth" through hosting her own podcast series.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star launched the first episode of "The Laverne Cox Show", in collaboration with Shondaland Productions and iHeartMedia, on Thursday (04Feb21), with a new chat dropping every week.

And explaining what fans can expect from the series, Laverne told People magazine that she was determined to take on a project that would aid her in becoming more informed about various subjects.

"We have an episode about residential segregation and systemic racism, but then we have some stuff about dating - a good number of things about dating. A lot of this is about my own growth," she said.

"I really am interested in having a spiritual makeover and that's really what this is about. It's about having conversations that will inspire new perspectives, that hopefully will encourage us to live differently and make different choices."

And despite the fact that only one episode is available so far, Laverne insists she has already "grown."

"I've grown since the podcast has happened. But that is an ongoing process, and sometimes it's two steps forward and one step back when it comes to spiritual growth and psychological and emotional growth," she explained.

"So today I'm feeling really good, tomorrow something might come up, and I might be challenged. And I'll have to pull out some of my skills from the community resiliency model. I might need to pull out some shame resiliency tools. A lot of it's about having different frameworks. Because then we can usually use a calmer lens to look at something."

Listen to "The Laverne Cox Show" on all major podcast platforms now.

