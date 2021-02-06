 
 

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

In a picture shared on Clayton's Instagram account, he and his fiancee are seen locking lips as she wraps her arm around him and flashes her engagement ring.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey's fiance is showing off his romantic side to commemorate a special milestone in his life. When celebrating his 32nd birthday, Clayton Johnson took to social media to treat his fans to a PDA picture of him and his pop star fiancee.

The vocalist and guitarist of trio The Johnsons posted the rare photo on Instagram on Thursday, February 4. The snap displayed him and the "Summertime Sadness" songstress locking lips as she wraps her arm around him and flashes her engagement ring at the camera. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Happy birthday to me."

Clayton has since received birthday wishes from his followers. One replied, "Happy birthday, Clay, you both are so lucky to have each other." Another exclaimed, "Yayyyyy happy bday!! Happy for you ! And the queen @lanadelrey." A third chimed in, "Happy birthday Clayton!"

The musician's birthday post came more than a month after his singer fiancee was seen wearing a sparkler on her wedding finger on different occasions. In mid-December 2020, PEOPLE reported that the couple was indeed engaged as a source additionally detailed that the two of them met on a dating app.

Lana, who previously dated police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin (Sean Larkin), added more fuel to the engagement speculations during her performance in the December 14, 2020 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". She was seen flaunting the engagement ring as she sung her song "Let Me Love You Like a Woman".

Prior to the talk show gig, the "Born to Die" singer shared on Instagram a snap of herself sporting the rock on the same finger. In the image, she was seen smiling widely as she raised her hands behind. "Performing on Fallon December 14," so read her caption.

Lana and Clayton started following each other's Instagram page in August. She was reported to have followed her now-fiance first after he left a thirsty comment in a post seeing her biting a playing card. The 32-year-old musician commented at that time, "I wish i was that card."

