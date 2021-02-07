 
 

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers
Patricia Healey has passed away at the age of 85 after losing battle with coronavirus, only a few days after her singer husband pleaded with his followers for prayers.

AceShowbiz - Engelbert Humperdinck's wife has died aged 85 after losing her battle with Covid-19.

The "Release Me" singer, who had earlier asked fans for prayers as his spouse Patricia Healey fought both the coronavirus and Alzheimer's Disease, posted the tragic news on his Facebook page in the early hours of Saturday (06Feb21).

"Dear friends, please forgive the silence, after the unbelievable response to our plea for prayers," he wrote. "Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife."

"Last night, she slipped softly away, as if by God's clockwork. The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him. We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love."

Humperdinck, who also battled Covid-19 himself, added that the couple's children Jason, Bradley and Louise were there at the time of her death, with Scott joining them on FaceTime.

"Her long-time caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all," he continued. "Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones."

"We prayed as a family, blessed her with the water from Lourdes and off she went... ushered into the arms of Jesus with help from the generous heart filled prayers from all around the world. I thank those who reached out in what we now know were her final days, and sent energy, love and words of deep connection to a loving God. He will be the ultimate caregiver of peace and love."

The 84-year-old musician, who married Patricia in 1964, added that his other half had been "brave" in her battle with Alzheimer's since "the very beginning," and concluded, "We love you beyond words, forever and always. It is slipping now into the minutes of a full day without you. Goodnight my baby."

