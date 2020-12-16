 
 

Lana Del Rey Believed to Be Engaged to Clayton Johnson After Being Seen Wearing Sparkler for Weeks

Lana Del Rey Believed to Be Engaged to Clayton Johnson After Being Seen Wearing Sparkler for Weeks
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer, who was seen flaunting the ring during her performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', is said to have met her beau on a dating app.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey might have taken her relationship with Clayton Johnson to another level. Weeks after she was seen wearing a sparkler on her wedding finger on different occasions, the "Summertime Sadness" songstress is believed to have gotten engaged to her musician beau.

Bringing to light the 35-year-old 's engagement was PEOPLE on Tuesday, December 15. A source told the publication that the singer and her boyfriend of less than a year have gotten engaged recently. The source additionally spilled that the couple met on a dating app.

The Grammy nominee has yet to confirm the reports herself, but she previously added fuel to the swirling rumors during her performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". In the Monday, December 14 episode of the talk show, she delivered "Let Me Love You Like a Woman", and her eagle-eyed fans saw that she was flaunting the ring.

One of Lana's fans also shared on Twitter a close-up picture of her ring from her Monday performance. The user tweeted, "Y'all see that?" Another fan then posted a screenshot of Lana's recent Instagram post and pointed out at the rock she wore on the same finger, "Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN."

  See also...

Back in November, another devotee put out another snap with a question, "The ring on her finger? Is she engaged?" The "Lust for Life" singer was also seen rocking the jewelry while celebrating Halloween with Clayton. In an image shared by a Twitter user, she was seen dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz". Her companion, meanwhile, opted to go with a scarecrow costume.

Lana Del Rey's Fans' Tweets

Lana Del Rey flaunted an engagement ring in several different photos.

Lana Del Rey's Fans' Tweet

Lana Del Rey showed off the ring when celebrating Halloween with Clayton Johnson.

Lana and Clayton began following each other's Instagram account back in August. It was unveiled that the "Born to Die" singer followed her rumored fiance first after he left a thirsty reply in a post seeing her biting a playing card. The vocalist and guitarist of trio The Johnsons commented, "I wish i was that card."

Prior to getting engaged to Clayton, Lana dated police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin (Sean Larkin). The two called it quits in March 2020. The "Live PD" star confirmed their split in an interview with New York Times. "Right now, we're just friends," he told the outlet. "We still talk and whatnot. We just have busy schedules right now."

You can share this post!

Mental Competency of Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi Is Questioned After Secret Hospitalization

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News
Related Posts
Lana Del Rey Lost Cousin to Cancer on Thanksgiving Holiday

Lana Del Rey Lost Cousin to Cancer on Thanksgiving Holiday

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Lana Del Rey Dubbed 'Karen' for Wearing Mesh Mask at Book Signing Event Despite Pandemic

Lana Del Rey Dubbed 'Karen' for Wearing Mesh Mask at Book Signing Event Despite Pandemic

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler