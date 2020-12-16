Lana Del Rey Believed to Be Engaged to Clayton Johnson After Being Seen Wearing Sparkler for Weeks

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer, who was seen flaunting the ring during her performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', is said to have met her beau on a dating app.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey might have taken her relationship with Clayton Johnson to another level. Weeks after she was seen wearing a sparkler on her wedding finger on different occasions, the "Summertime Sadness" songstress is believed to have gotten engaged to her musician beau.

Bringing to light the 35-year-old 's engagement was PEOPLE on Tuesday, December 15. A source told the publication that the singer and her boyfriend of less than a year have gotten engaged recently. The source additionally spilled that the couple met on a dating app.

The Grammy nominee has yet to confirm the reports herself, but she previously added fuel to the swirling rumors during her performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". In the Monday, December 14 episode of the talk show, she delivered "Let Me Love You Like a Woman", and her eagle-eyed fans saw that she was flaunting the ring.

One of Lana's fans also shared on Twitter a close-up picture of her ring from her Monday performance. The user tweeted, "Y'all see that?" Another fan then posted a screenshot of Lana's recent Instagram post and pointed out at the rock she wore on the same finger, "Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN."

Back in November, another devotee put out another snap with a question, "The ring on her finger? Is she engaged?" The "Lust for Life" singer was also seen rocking the jewelry while celebrating Halloween with Clayton. In an image shared by a Twitter user, she was seen dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz". Her companion, meanwhile, opted to go with a scarecrow costume.

Lana Del Rey flaunted an engagement ring in several different photos.

Lana Del Rey showed off the ring when celebrating Halloween with Clayton Johnson.

Lana and Clayton began following each other's Instagram account back in August. It was unveiled that the "Born to Die" singer followed her rumored fiance first after he left a thirsty reply in a post seeing her biting a playing card. The vocalist and guitarist of trio The Johnsons commented, "I wish i was that card."

Prior to getting engaged to Clayton, Lana dated police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin (Sean Larkin). The two called it quits in March 2020. The "Live PD" star confirmed their split in an interview with New York Times. "Right now, we're just friends," he told the outlet. "We still talk and whatnot. We just have busy schedules right now."