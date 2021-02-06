Armie Hammer Dropped by Agency WME and Personal Publicist Following Cannibalism Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.' star's agency and personal publicist cut ties with the actor in the wake of the leaked DM scandal that led to sexual abuse allegations against him.

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer is losing his agency in the wake of his leaked DM scandal. WME has parted ways with the actor following sexual abuse allegations against him. According to various reports, his personal publicist has also stepped away.

This is the latest development of Hammer's career downfall after his explicit messages leaked online in January, exposing his cannibalism fantasy. Since then, multiple women, including his former girlfriends, came forward with abuse allegations against him.

One of his exes, app-founder Courtney Vucekovich, alleged that Hammer was emotionally manipulative and abusive, described wanting to eat her flesh, and would suck or lick her wounds if she had "a little cut on [her] hand." Another former girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, claimed that Hammer branded her by carving the letter "A" near her vagina and "shared his desire in smoking and eating her ribs."

His attorney denied the allegations, saying that the interactions were "completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

Hammer, nevertheless, announced he dropped out of "Shotgun Wedding", a Lionsgate film in which he was supposed to star opposite Jennifer Lopez. In a statement released at the time, he decried "the vicious and spurious online attacks" against him as he cited concern over his children as the reason why he exited the project.

"I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims," he stated. "...but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." On the studio's reaction to his exit, the 34-year-old claimed, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

Earlier this month, Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers pledged her support to the women accusing the movie star of abuse in response to the scandal. "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," she wrote on Instagram.

"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," she continued. "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."