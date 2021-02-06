Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Reflective Statement Over Heritage Controversy

WENN/Rob Rich Celebrity

Claiming to feel a true sense of belonging to the American and Spanish cultures, the wife of Alec Baldwin issues another apology for not being more clear about her background.

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin is finally back on Instagram. Having been absent from the social media platform for weeks following her Spanish heritage controversy, the wife of Alec Baldwin made her return with a reflective statement over her scandal.

On Friday, February 5, the 37-year-old shared a family portrait on the photo-sharing site. Alongside the snap, she explained, "I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both."

Hilaria went on to apologize by stating, "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry." She added, "I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both."

"Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on," the yoga instructor concluded. "I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."

This was Hilaria's first post since December 27, 2020. At that time, she posted a picture of her breastfeeding her fifth child, Edu. Prior to that, she put out a 7-minute video to shut down accusations that were brought by social media users, suggesting that she was trying to fake her Spanish accent.

"I'm born in Boston, and then I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain… everybody is over there in Spain and now I'm here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life," she said at that time. "I'm really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages, and I'm trying to raise my kids so they speak two languages too."

"If I'm speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them... If I start to get nervous or upset, I start to mix the two. And this is something I've always been a little insecure about," she continued elaborating. "When I was growing up, in this country, I would use the name Hillary, and in Spain I would use the name Hilaria… my whole family called me Hilaria."

Alec Baldwin returned to Twitter more than a week after bidding farewell.

Following Hilaria's footstep, her husband Alec has also returned on Twitter. A little over a week after likening the blue bird site to "a party where everyone is screaming" and bidding temporary farewell, he replied to a tweet by Oklahoma State University's Head Basketball Coach, Mike Boynton, "Alec Baldwin reaching out to Mike Boynton."