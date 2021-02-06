'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' Halts Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

VH1 TV

Sources claim that MTV Entertainment and the embattled couple mutually agree to pause production for the show's upcoming season 4 after starting its filming in Atlanta in December 2020.

AceShowbiz - It has been reported that the filming for "T.I.& Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" has been put on hold amid sexual abuse allegations leveled at T.I. and Tiny (Tameka Cottle). Spokesperson for MTV Entertainment announced the decision in a statement on Friday, February 5.

"We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials," the spokesperson said. "Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."

Sources claimed that MTV and the embattled couple mutually agreed to pause production for the show's upcoming season 4 after starting its filming in Atlanta in December 2020. Additionally, they allegedly had put on hold the previously announced plans to premiere season 4 this spring.

T.I. and Tiny made headlines after Tiny's former friend Sabrina Petersen came forward with assault allegations leveled at T.I. in January. She claimed that the rapper once put a gun to her head in front of her children. She also shared T.I.'s other alleged victims' accounts of their experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of the hip-hop couple.

Additionally, she accused him of sex trafficking with other women, including minors. To back her up, there were over 15 women came forward with their similar experiences with the couple as one of them described T.I. as an "absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people and Tiny is his secret weapon." It was also reported that one of the accusers hired Lisa Bloom to represent her in this case.

T.I. and Tiny later issued a joint statement on January 29, shutting down the mounting allegations leveled at them. "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read.

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action," the statement continued.