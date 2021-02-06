 
 

Ridley Scott, Chris Evans and More Pay Tribute to Late Christopher Plummer

Ridley Scott, Chris Evans and More Pay Tribute to Late Christopher Plummer
WENN
Celebrity

The 'All the Money in the World' director and the 'Knives Out' actor are among the Hollywood stars to remember the 'Sound of Music' star following his passing.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christopher Plummer's "All the Money in the World" director Ridley Scott has led tributes to the late star, following his death on Friday (05Feb21).

Plummer stepped in to replace Kevin Spacey when the "House of Cards" star was edited out of the film amid a sexual misconduct scandal, and went on to land an Oscar nod for his portrayal of billionaire J. Paul Getty.

Scott released a statement following the news of the actor's death, which read, "I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience. My heartfelt condolences go to (wife) Elaine. He will be really missed."

  See also...

Plummer's "Knives Out" castmate Chris Evans was also quick to pay his respects, tweeting, "This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."

Rosanna Arquette, Dean Norris, Rosie O'Donnell, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and filmmaker Edgar Wright have also posted Twitter tributes to the late Canadian star, while Dana Delany recalled seeing Plummer onstage. "Christopher Plummer was always interesting and in command, but never afraid to reveal the depths," she wrote.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences reads, "Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in 'The Sound of Music' to Harlan Thrombey in 'Knives Out'. He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for 'Beginners'. He will be missed."

Plummer passed away at his home in Connecticut.

You can share this post!

Rege-Jean Page Says 'Bridgerton' Fame Left Him 'Scared' and He Explains Why
Related Posts
Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Chris Evans Documents Payback at Brother After Getting Scared While Entering House With His Dog

Chris Evans Documents Payback at Brother After Getting Scared While Entering House With His Dog

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Chris Evans Jests Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Fails to Charm Him After 'Energetic' Play Date With His

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session