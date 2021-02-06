 
 

Rege-Jean Page Says 'Bridgerton' Fame Left Him 'Scared' and He Explains Why

Netflix/Barnaby Boulton
TV

The 'For the People' actor talks about his role and intimate scenes on the new Netflix period drama series and how the show's huge success left him apprehensive.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page had no problems shooting his "Bridgerton" sex scenes with co-star Phoebe Dynevor thanks to the couple's on-set intimacy co-ordinator.

The consultant was on hand for every racy scene, making sure both Page and Dynevor were comfortable.

"Everything is choreographed," Rege-Jean tells U.K. talk show host Graham Norton. "It takes the risk and the embarrassment out of the scene." Although some of the star's family tried to dodge his sex scenes, they took up so much screen time, it proved impossible.

Asked if his relatives watched him making love to Phoebe, he said, "There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group and they said, 'We made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going!' "

Following the popularity of "Bridgerton", Rege-Jean has been tipped to be the next James Bond but he refused to be drawn on any speculation, joking, "Bridgerton is the only 'B' word I am allowed to say. I am not going to talk about the other 'B' words!"

Meanwhile, the actor joked the attention he's received from the show has made him "scared" of who might approach him while the U.K. is in lockdown.

He said, "It's just me and the four walls and I don't go to the front door because I am scared. You don't know who's going to be there. It's the only thing that is real about the whole thing!"

