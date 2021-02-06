Ryan Reynolds Given Green Light to Take Over Wrexham AFC as Early as Next Week

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Deadpool' actor and fellow star Rob McElhenney are working to 'formally complete the sale of shares' in the Welsh soccer club after their bid to take over the team is approved.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's bid to take over Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC has been formally approved by Financial Conduct Authority officials.

The actors' attempt to buy the club was approved by the team's Supporters Trust Board in November (20), and now the pair has been given the green light to take control of Wrexham as early as next week (beg08Feb21).

"Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week," a spokesman for the Supporters Trust said in a statement. "We would like to thank supporters for their patience in this process and reassure you the Wrexham Supporters Trust will make a full statement once this is completed."

After the Supporters Trust members put their faith in the stars last year, McElhenney thanked them for backing the duo while "Deadpool" star Reynolds added, "We're humbled, and we're already getting to work... Holy s**t, this is really happening."

In their original bid, Ryan and Rob promised fans they would protect the heritage of the club, while rebuilding Wrexham.

The unlikely takeover will be the subject of a new documentary.

Ryan and Rob were first uncovered as potential investors of the 156-year-old club back on September 23. "As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution. As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC," The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board announced before listing their names.