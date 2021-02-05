 
 

Brian Austin Green Takes Sharna Burgess To Meet His Children

Brian Austin Green Takes Sharna Burgess To Meet His Children
WENN/Avalon/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum's kids, whom he shares with Megan Fox, are reported to have gotten along with the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer and thought 'she is super nice.'

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green might have gotten more serious in his growing romance with Sharna Burgess. Less than a month after the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer confirmed she is dating the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, he was said to have taken her to meet his children, 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey.

Offering more details of the 47-year-old's relationship with the Australian beauty was E! News. "[He] sees a lot of potential with [her] and is curious to see how things blossom further," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "[She] has met [his] kids and they think she is super nice and get along swimmingly with her."

The source added, "Brian loves how optimistic and positive Sharna is and how she is super driven and always smiling and laughing... He admires that she does her best to enjoy life and lead a successful professional life as well." As for the dancer, she was said to have been "super into [him] and is hoping that their relationship lasts."

  See also...

When speaking about Brian and his estranged wife Megan Fox, the insider claimed that the two were trying their best to make their co-parent their kids. "There always seems to be some sort of issue between the two of them, but they do their best to keep the kids from knowing anything about any frustrations or difficulties," the insider shared.

Brian confirmed his split from Megan back in May 2020. The "Transformers" actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court around six months later. In February 2021, it was reported that the actor had not made their divorce "easy" contrary to his estranged wife's wish.

"Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly," a source told E! News. "Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."

Divorce battle aside, Brian has been thought to be romancing Sharna weeks before she went Instagram official with him on January 11. As for Megan, she has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

You can share this post!

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom
Related Posts
Brian Austin Green Is 'Not Making' Megan Fox Divorce 'Easy' Against Her Wish

Brian Austin Green Is 'Not Making' Megan Fox Divorce 'Easy' Against Her Wish

Brian Austin Green Claims All Are Going Well With Sharna Burgess While She Tells Fans to Let It Go

Brian Austin Green Claims All Are Going Well With Sharna Burgess While She Tells Fans to Let It Go

Brian Austin Green Talks About Love During Romantic Vacation With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green Talks About Love During Romantic Vacation With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Tease A Peek at Romantic Getaway

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Tease A Peek at Romantic Getaway

Most Read
Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond