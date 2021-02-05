Brian Austin Green Takes Sharna Burgess To Meet His Children

WENN/Avalon/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum's kids, whom he shares with Megan Fox, are reported to have gotten along with the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer and thought 'she is super nice.'

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green might have gotten more serious in his growing romance with Sharna Burgess. Less than a month after the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer confirmed she is dating the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, he was said to have taken her to meet his children, 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey.

Offering more details of the 47-year-old's relationship with the Australian beauty was E! News. "[He] sees a lot of potential with [her] and is curious to see how things blossom further," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "[She] has met [his] kids and they think she is super nice and get along swimmingly with her."

The source added, "Brian loves how optimistic and positive Sharna is and how she is super driven and always smiling and laughing... He admires that she does her best to enjoy life and lead a successful professional life as well." As for the dancer, she was said to have been "super into [him] and is hoping that their relationship lasts."

When speaking about Brian and his estranged wife Megan Fox, the insider claimed that the two were trying their best to make their co-parent their kids. "There always seems to be some sort of issue between the two of them, but they do their best to keep the kids from knowing anything about any frustrations or difficulties," the insider shared.

Brian confirmed his split from Megan back in May 2020. The "Transformers" actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court around six months later. In February 2021, it was reported that the actor had not made their divorce "easy" contrary to his estranged wife's wish.

"Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly," a source told E! News. "Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."

Divorce battle aside, Brian has been thought to be romancing Sharna weeks before she went Instagram official with him on January 11. As for Megan, she has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.