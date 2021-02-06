'Nomadland' Director Chloe Zhao to Take Triple Duties on Sci-Fi Western Version of 'Dracula'

WENN/Derrick Salters Movie

Speaking about this unique take on Bram Stoker's classic vampire movie, the first Asian female helmer to be nominated for Golden Globes expresses her fascination with vampires.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Awards season favourite Chloe Zhao has signed on to write, direct, and produce a futuristic take on "Dracula".

Studio bosses at Universal Pictures have recruited the "Nomadland" filmmaker to give Bram Stoker's classic vampire movie a complete makeover, with a sci-fi Western spin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody," Zhao shared in a statement. "I'm very excited to work with... the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character."

Peter Cramer, Universal president, added, "Chloe's singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood. We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created."

The news emerges just one day after Zhao made history as the first Asian woman to receive a Golden Globe directing nomination. Her Frances McDormand-starring drama movie itself, which has won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, collected a total of four nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Screenplay, for the 78th annual Globes.

It's not the only upcoming "Dracula" project - there's a separate film revamp in the works from director Karyn Kusama and horror producers at Blumhouse. That project was given the green light last year (2020), six years after Luke Evans tackled the blood-sucking character in 2014's "Dracula Untold".

This "Dracula" movie will also not be Zhao's first big project after the success of "Nomadland". She is currently in the post-production stage of Marvel Studios' "The Eternals". The blockbuster movie, which features Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek in the cast ensemble, is planned to be released on November 5.