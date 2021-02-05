 
 

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session
Instagram
Celebrity

After the 'Southern Charm' star clarified that she had only spoken to Alex Rodriguez on the phone, 'The Hills' alum's BFF Justin Anderson comes out with a clip of them working out to 'Let's Get Loud'.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari appeared to have thrown shade at Madison LeCroy amid Alex Rodriguez affair rumors. Shortly after the "Southern Charm" star admitted that she only spoke to the ex-MLB player over the phone, "The Hills" alum seemed to take a low-key dig at the latter by working out to Jennifer Lopez's song.

Sharing the 34-year-old's exercise video on Instagram was her BFF Justin Anderson on Thursday, February 4. The footage saw the two of them working out to Jennifer's "Let's Get Loud". He captioned it, "a little thursday motivation for you lovies, life is all about the hard work and the HUSTLE! don't rely on luck to bring you what you want out of life. xoxoJA," prompting the reality star to comment, "Yesssss lovie."

The apparent shading came after Madison claimed that she and Alex communicated virtually, but have never met in person. "[We've] never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance," she told Page Six. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me... [I] talked to him randomly, but not consistent."

  See also...

Madison's co-star Danni Baird had also stated that the TV personality and Alex had been FaceTiming. Speaking on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, Danni spilled, "Months before [the show's reunion special], I had heard … [Madison] had told me they were FaceTiming or something... I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

Multiple sources close to the former professional baseball shortstop have also denied his involvement with Madison. One told the Daily Mail that "[he] has never met or spoken to [her] or anyone from the show." Another disclosed to the New York Post, "He doesn't know this woman... Look, does this mean he didn't DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn't know her - and he definitely didn't hook up with her."

Before she got linked romantically to Alex, Madison found herself being entangled in a drama with Kristin and her estranged husband Jay Cutler. On January 24, she released on Instagram Story some screenshots of the text messages Jay allegedly sent her as well as a photo of them while hanging out together.

Madison came out with the private chats after Jay sparked reconciliation rumors with Kristin as the exes shared a photo of them together on their respective Instagram accounts. Kristin herself was previously linked to Madison's ex, Austen Kroll, after they were spotted enjoying a dinner and dancing together in December. However, she and Austen shut down the speculations.

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson's All Down to Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Plan

Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Goes Through Months of Emotional Turmoil Before Coming Out as Transgender
Related Posts
Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend Calls Out Madison LeCroy Over Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari's Best Friend Calls Out Madison LeCroy Over Jay Cutler Drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson Defends Her Against Mom-Shaming Critics

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond