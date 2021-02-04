Alex Rodriguez Has Never Met Madison LeCroy Despite FaceTiming Claims by 'Southern Charm' Co-Star

Instagram Celebrity

During a chat on the 'Reality Life With Kate Casey' podcast, Danni Baird weighs in on speculations that Jennifer Lopez's fiance was the former MLB player who had an affair with her co-star.

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez did not have an affair with Madison LeCroy. Despite claims he had been FaceTiming Madison that were brought by her "Southern Charm" co-cast member, the fiance of Jennifer Lopez was clarified to have never met the reality star.

Offering more details on the 45-year-old's connection with the Bravo star was Daily Mail. A source told the outlet that "[he] has never met or spoken to [her] or anyone from the show." Another source spilled to the New York Post, "He doesn't know this woman... Look, does this mean he didn't DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn't know her - and he definitely didn't hook up with her."

The statements came after Alex was alleged FaceTiming Madison by "Southern Charm" star Danni Baird. During a chat on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, she divulged, "Months before [the show's reunion special], I had heard … [Madison] had told me they were FaceTiming or something... I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

While the former professional baseball shortstop has yet to respond to the affair rumors, Madison revealed that they only spoke on the phone and have never met in person. "[We've] never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance," she told Page Six. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me... [I] talked to him randomly, but not consistent."

Prior to that, Madison's sister Kaci LeCroy Davis insisted that Alex was not the married former MLB player who had an affair with the TV personality. In response to an Instagram user who made the suggestion in the comment section of a "Southern Charm" reunion clip, she emphasized, "ARod's not married!"

Madison's affair accusation was first brought up by her co-star Craig Conover when he defended his best friend and her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll. "You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men," Craig slammed her in a preview for the season 7 reunion of the show released by ET Online.

Craig continued, "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." Reacting to his allegation, Madison was quick to challenge, "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that?"