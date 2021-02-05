Tristan Thompson's All Down to Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Plan

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are looking to expand their family. In a sneak peek clip of the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", the pair discuss having another child in addition to their 2-year-old daughter True.

"Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,' " Khloe tells Tristan, referring to her sister Kim Kardashian. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never, ever imagined having an only child. Especially being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody."

Khloe goes on saying, "They were isolated even from each other (True's cousins) for so long. I don't know. True's getting older and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

In response to the proposition, Tristan is seen excitedly nodding his head. Seemingly on board with the plan, the Cleveland Cavaliers player says while smiling, "Yep. Mmmhmm. [That's what] I like to hear."

Getting down to the technical, Khloe adds, "We have to line it up with your schedule, so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs." Tristan then responds, "I'm all for it."

The Good American jeans founder, however, notes that the process might take time. "I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. So I think [we] start the process, at least be prepared," so he warns her beau.

It's not a big deal for Tristan as he shares that he's "always wanted four kids, so I have Prince and True. Two down, two more to go" Prince is his 4-year-old son from a previous relationship. "OK. Well, we'll just have to see what happens," Khloe says.

Prior to this, a source revealed that "Khloe has been very vocal and adamant about wanting a big family." The insider went on to claim, "She of course sees herself marrying Tristan one day, but he has a lot to prove in order for their relationship to elevate to that level."