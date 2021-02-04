LAPD Swarms Marilyn Manson's L.A. Home for Welfare Check Amid Abuse and Assault Allegations

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Cops are called to the embattled rocker's house as someone reports a 'disturbing incident' after the rocker is accused of abuse by several women including Evan Rachel Wood.

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson's house in Los Angeles was swarmed by a large number of Los Angeles police officers on Wednesday night, February 3. Cops were called as someone reported a "disturbing incident," two days after the embattled rocker was accused of abuse by several women including Evan Rachel Wood.

According to The Sun, nobody came to the front gate when the police arrived at the house. TMZ, meanwhile, reported that "at one point, a LAPD helicopter circled overhead, shining a spotlight onto the property." The cops allegedly left only to return two hours later.

While Marilyn didn't come out to meet the cops, they were able to get in touch with Marilyn's rep. The rep told the cops that everything was fine and that the singer didn't come out simply because he didn't want to.

Another witness, meanwhile, claimed to The Sun that there seemed to be a gathering outside Marilyn's home. "No music but raised voices, and people in the garden just meters from the cops," claimed the source.

Prior to this, Marilyn made headlines after Evan accused him of abuse when they were dating years ago. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the "Westworld" actress wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Evan, who got engaged to Marilyn in January 2010 before calling the engagement off later that year, went on to claim.

Following Evan's allegations, four other women also posted similar allegations against Marilyn. The musician quickly denied the allegations leveled at him, writing on his Instagram account on Monday, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

He added, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."