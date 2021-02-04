 
 

Kanye West Moves '500 Pairs of Sneakers' From Calabasas Home Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors

WENN/Will Alexander
The Yeezy designer is said to have begun moving things out from the house he shares with the reality TV star as they allegedly 'have no contact' ahead of their imminent divorce.

  Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has reportedly begun moving his belongings out of his and Kim Kardashian's Calabasas home. Having been caught in divorce rumors for weeks, the Yeezy designer was unveiled to have "500 pairs of sneakers" removed from the house he shared with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star.

Aside from the shoes, the 43-year-old rapper has allegedly moved some other "things" out of his marital property. Page Six reported that he managed to take his items since his estranged wife was away on a girls' trip to Turks and Caicos with her family. A source told the outlet, "They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house."

Kanye and Kim, who tied the knot in 2014 and share four children together, were said to have not communicated as they pushed ahead in making their separation legal. "Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives... They have no contact," a source spilled to PEOPLE. "Kim stays focused on the kids and work. She is very busy and seems happy."

"She has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready," the insider went on. "Her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'... [she will possibly] file for divorce when the season has aired."

Reports about the pair heading for divorce surfaced in early January. Page Six reported at that time that the reality star has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. "They are keeping it low-key but they are done," a source told the outlet. "[She] has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Following the news, Kim allegedly "has had all of her and Kanye's financials and properties ready to be split." A source further told Us Weekly that she "has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she's holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done."

LAPD Swarms Marilyn Manson's L.A. Home for Welfare Check Amid Abuse and Assault Allegations
