Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Accusations: It's Misrepresentation of the Past

Instagram Celebrity

Evan Rachel Wood, who got engaged to the musician briefly in 2010, previously claimed that she was 'brainwashed and manipulated into submission' by the singer/songwriter.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has responded to ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood and other women's abuse accusations leveled at him. Making use of his Instagram account, the rock star denied the claims, adding that everything was consensual.

In the Monday, February 1 post, Marilyn wrote to his followers, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality." He went on to add, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

The musician continued, "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Evan, who has long spoken about the alleged abuse she was subjected to by a former lover, came forward with the allegations against Marilyn earlier that day. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," so the "Westworld" actress, who got engaged to Marilyn in January 2010 before calling the engagement off later that year, claimed.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," she added.

Following Evan's allegations, four other women also posted similar allegations against Marilyn. They all accused him of sexual assault, psychological abuse and other forms of violence with a woman called Ashley Walters sharing, "I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under his control."

"As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I'd keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences," she went on to claim. "It became clear the abuse he's caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable."