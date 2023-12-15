 

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Assistant Wins Appeal to Bring Back Sexual Abuse Case Against Him

The 'Disposable Teens' singer is bracing for a new court battle as Ashley Walters has been granted the rights to sue him after her previous attempt to take him to court was blocked by a judge.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson's former assistant's sexual abuse case against the rocker is back on. A judge tossed out the case filed by Ashley Walters last year, however, this week at a tribunal California's Second Appellate District agreed that the case should be submitted for trial.

The harrowing court documents offer details of the alleged horrific abuse she faced.

Walters sued the musician for alleged sexual assault, battery, and harassment in 2021. However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern dismissed the case based on there being "too few facts to keep this case in court." Stern also said it was brought "too late" to meet the statute of limitations rules.

Her attorney James Vagnini told People of the latest update, "We believe this ruling makes clear that courts must factor in trauma-induced repression into the legal reasoning why survivors often come forward years after their trauma to raise claims."

"This clears a path, much like many of the newly passed laws sweeping the country, allowing victims of sexual assault and harassment to raise their claims against their abusers when they are able to, not by a deadline set by statute."

The "Dope Show" singer, 54, has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women. His ex, actress Evan Rachel Wood, 36, sued him for defamation, fraud, and emotional distress over the "malicious falsehood" of abuse allegations against him.

In February 2021, Evan claimed Manson "horrifically abused her for years" while "Game of Thrones" star Esme Bianco accused him of sexual assault and sexual battery.

In September this year, Manson settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused him of rape. The musician - whose real name is Brian Warner - faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe who claimed he sexually assaulted her and deprived her of food and sleep in 2011.

The suit was filed in 2021 and was due to go to trial before Adam Wolf - an attorney representing the claimant - filed a notice of settlement with the Superior Court of California.

Manson has denied all the allegations made against him and he has described them as "horrible distortions of reality."

