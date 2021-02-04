Demi Moore on Surprise Runway Debut at Fendi Show: I Literally Felt Like a Little Kid

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Corporate Animals' actress shares her thoughts on her Paris Fashion Week cameo when sitting down with Naomi Campbell on the supermodel's YouTube series 'No Filter with Naomi'.

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has shared her thoughts on her runway debut. Having made a surprise catwalk appearance at Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week around one week earlier, the "Corporate Animals" actress opened up about literally feeling "like a little kid" over her special cameo.

The 58-year-old talked about hitting the runway for the first time ever on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series "No Filter with Naomi". She stated, "Truly, it didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled. I took a moment where I thought….oh my God. I literally just walked a runway with some of the biggest models ever... I literally felt like a little kid."

"It was very powerful," the ex-wife of Bruce Willis further gushed over her runway experience. "It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes and more that it was about the full story. It felt very magical and moving. It was extremely memorable that I think it will be a lasting show."

During Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi, the Piper Griffin of "Songbird" rocked a black plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and matching pants. Completing her look was a pair of huge long geometric earrings. Back on January 27, she shared on Instagram a clip of her gracing the catwalk and raved, "Fulfilling a teenage dream."

Runway debut aside, Demi also weighed in on her iconic nude maternity photoshoot for the 1991 cover of Vanity Fair. "I understand the impact it had on the world, and on women - our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state, but it was a moment that I was taking, really, in myself and expressing myself and not trying to be anything other than me," she told Naomi during their couch chat.

"Even though I understood it, I don't think I've been able to always fully live it," the mother of three went on explaining. "That was a moment of recognition that I do think helped move me down the path of being able to step into owning who I am."