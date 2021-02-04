 
 

Demi Moore on Surprise Runway Debut at Fendi Show: I Literally Felt Like a Little Kid

Demi Moore on Surprise Runway Debut at Fendi Show: I Literally Felt Like a Little Kid
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Corporate Animals' actress shares her thoughts on her Paris Fashion Week cameo when sitting down with Naomi Campbell on the supermodel's YouTube series 'No Filter with Naomi'.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has shared her thoughts on her runway debut. Having made a surprise catwalk appearance at Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week around one week earlier, the "Corporate Animals" actress opened up about literally feeling "like a little kid" over her special cameo.

The 58-year-old talked about hitting the runway for the first time ever on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series "No Filter with Naomi". She stated, "Truly, it didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled. I took a moment where I thought….oh my God. I literally just walked a runway with some of the biggest models ever... I literally felt like a little kid."

"It was very powerful," the ex-wife of Bruce Willis further gushed over her runway experience. "It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes and more that it was about the full story. It felt very magical and moving. It was extremely memorable that I think it will be a lasting show."

  See also...

During Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi, the Piper Griffin of "Songbird" rocked a black plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and matching pants. Completing her look was a pair of huge long geometric earrings. Back on January 27, she shared on Instagram a clip of her gracing the catwalk and raved, "Fulfilling a teenage dream."

Runway debut aside, Demi also weighed in on her iconic nude maternity photoshoot for the 1991 cover of Vanity Fair. "I understand the impact it had on the world, and on women - our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state, but it was a moment that I was taking, really, in myself and expressing myself and not trying to be anything other than me," she told Naomi during their couch chat.

"Even though I understood it, I don't think I've been able to always fully live it," the mother of three went on explaining. "That was a moment of recognition that I do think helped move me down the path of being able to step into owning who I am."

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Unrelatable' Tweet About $13K Wine

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video
Related Posts
Demi Moore Fulfills Teenage Dream With Surprise Runway Appearance for Fendi

Demi Moore Fulfills Teenage Dream With Surprise Runway Appearance for Fendi

Tallulah Willis Explains How Demi Moore's Protectiveness Pushes Her to Be Vocally Transparent

Tallulah Willis Explains How Demi Moore's Protectiveness Pushes Her to Be Vocally Transparent

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Demi Moore Changed Herself So Many Times to Fit Husbands' Ideal Women During Past Marriages

Demi Moore Changed Herself So Many Times to Fit Husbands' Ideal Women During Past Marriages

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition