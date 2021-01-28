Demi Moore Fulfills Teenage Dream With Surprise Runway Appearance for Fendi

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Corporate Animals' actress turns head at Paris Fashion Week when she makes her runway debut by opening Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show presentation.

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has finally fulfilled her teenage dream. The "Corporate Animals" actress made a surprise runway appearance for Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, and has since expressed her excitement over her debut on social media.

The 58-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27 to share a clip of her strutting down the catwalk. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "Fulfilling a teenage dream... Thank you @mrkimjones for having me open the @Fendi SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut!"

Demi's famous followers were quick to shower her with praises. One in particular was supermodel Karen Elson who exclaimed, "You look gorgeous!" Celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski additionally raved, "Your walk is so good!!" Meanwhile, actress Lisa Rinna simply sent out several clapping hands emojis.

The ex-wife of Bruce Willis opened Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi by rocking a black plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and matching pants during her walk. She completed her runway look by sporting a pair of huge long geometric earrings.

While this was Demi's runway debut, she did make an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show in October 2020. Speaking about the latter show, she told Getty Images, "Well, they reached out to ask me to be a part of this and I - after I got past my shock even being asked to be a part of this - I was thrilled and I made huge points with my daughters."

"It's interesting times, and we don't have live shows, and the opportunity though is to find new ways to be creative, and Rihanna is always full of different surprises and definitely a real pioneer," she added. "So I don't want to give any big surprises away but I think that people will be pleasantly, joyously surprised."

Aside from Demi, models Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Christy Turlington and Kate Moss also graced the runway of Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show. Kate's 18-year-old daughter Lila also took part in the show.