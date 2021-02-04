Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Music

The 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress and the 'Suge' hitmaker turn into action figures with the former clad in various sexy lingerie while partying with her collaborator.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have released a toy-themed music video for their collaboration "Cry Baby", but it's definitely not for children. The two rappers teamed up for visuals filled with steamy scenes, despite the video being set in a toy store.

Megan and DaBaby turn into action figures who party in the store, when it appears to be closed with not a single person inside. They cruise in a toy car along the alleys of the shop, with the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker occasionally showing off her twerking skills.

Rocking various sexy lingerie, the "WAP" raptress is also joined by scantily-clad backing dancers as she shows some sexy moves in a dollhouse. After all their antics, the video ends with a scene showing the mess Megan and DaBaby have created.

"Cry Baby" is the third single off Megan's debut studio album "Good News", which was released on November 20, 2020. The raunchy sex jam jumped 6-1 on Billboard's Top Triller U.S. chart on the ranking dated January 9, making her the first act with three No. 1s on the chart.

On the track, Megan and DaBaby talk about their active sex lives, claiming that both of their body counts are so sky-high that even their friends and parents are being a "cry baby" about it. "That ain't DaBaby, that's my baby/ Her friends and mom hate me (Go)/ Lay down on the bed, do the crybaby (Mmm)," the "Bop" spitter raps in the chorus. "She ain't gave me none of that pussy in a while/ She had the boy waitin', I don't mind waitin' (Come here)."

Megan and DaBaby previously teamed up for "Cash S**t" in 2019 and "NASTY" in April 2020. In a November 2020 interview with SiriusXM's "Hip-Hop Nation", Megan talked about her chemistry with the Charlotte rapper and admitted that they "often talk about" working together on a collaborative project, similar to "Watch the Throne". "We definitely need to get to work on that," she teased.