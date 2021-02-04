Chris Pratt Denies Posting Newly Surfaced Old Bigoted Tweets

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The hashtag #RIPChrisPratt is trending on Twitter after his alleged old racist and sexist tweets circulate online, but his rep claims that the offensive messages are fake.

AceShowbiz - Social media users are trying to cancel Chris Pratt again. On Wednesday, February 3, #RIPChrisPratt started trending on Twitter after his alleged old bigoted tweets from back before his Marvel Cinematic Universe days surfaced online.

This time, however, the backlash completely misfired. A spokesperson for the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has claimed that the tweets are fake, telling TMZ that the Star-Lord depicter never posted the offensive messages.

"Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today," the rep says in a statement. Firing back at those who spread the fake tweets, the rep warns, "Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory."

Twitter has also supported the claim by Pratt's spokesperson. A senior exec for the platform says they "strongly believe these [tweets] to be fake."

The offensive tweets that were allegedly posted by Pratt appeared to be from 2012 and 2013, with one saying, "calling another n***a a 'n****r' is hilarous idc." Another offensive post read, "Muslims scare me so much."

While the spokesperson suggests that these tweets were not posted by the star, the rep confirms one tweet, which suggested Miss America contestants are super skinny, is real. "#MissUniverse In a way they all look like Miss Hungry." The said tweet is still up on Pratt's timeline as his camp denied that they were deleting his old offensive tweets.

Back in 2020, Pratt faced a storm of criticism after a Twitter user posed a question which one among the "Jurassic World" actor, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth "has to go?" Many deemed Pratt was the worst, citing his alleged homophobic and political stance.

His Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana came to his defense, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger clapping back at the media which only hyped up the story. "Is this really what we need," she wrote on Instagram. "There's so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."