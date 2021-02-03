Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Taking to Twitter to hype up the anticipation for the upcoming HBO Max movie, the director shares a new photo of 'The Snyder Cut' that gives a look at the Batman villain.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto's Joker gets a new look in "Zack Snyder's Justice League". Hyping up the anticipation for his highly-demanded version of the superhero ensemble film, Zack Snyder has taken to Twitter to share a new photo that teases the return of the Batman villain in the upcoming HBO Max movie.

Though blurry, the picture posted on Tuesday, February 2 hints at Joker's different look. It seems that Leto's character sports longer locks, compared to his slicked-back gangster look in "Suicide Squad". He also seems to wear vinyl glove that gives off a surgical or serial killer vibe as he holds a Joker card.

"Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto," Snyder captioned the image while appearing to praise "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer and the actor, Leto, as he tagged both of them.

Zack Snyder teases Jared Leto's new look as Joker in 'The Snyder Cut'.

Leto reprises his role as Joker, which he debuted in 2016's "Suicide Squad", for "The Snyder Cut", which is Snyder's version of 2017's "Justice League". The actor recently shared his experience of revisiting the character and working with the filmmaker.

"Zack Snyder is a warrior, he's a madman. I really love him," Leto told Jake Hamilton on his "Jake's Takes" show. "With every character I play, I don't know if it's because I work so intently and tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into them, when I'm done playing a part I do miss them a little bit."

Comparing his performance as Joker to his role as Sparma in "The Little Things", he continued sharing, "Parts like Joker and Sparma, what's really great about those roles is they can be intense and dark but there's also a lot of freedom and abandon there."

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman added, "It's fun for me, it's fun for the other actors, it's fun for the crew, and with both of those roles there was lots of laughter on the set and a lot of joy because you would improvise and say something really funny. It's always a lot of fun when you can hear people cracking up on the other side of the camera and I like that quite a bit."

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" will also include new scenes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Ezra Miller's The Flash. Amber Heard and Joe Manganiello are also added to the cast to reprise their roles as Mera and Deathstroke respectively.

The movie is scheduled to be released March 18 on HBO Max.