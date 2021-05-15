Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

DC Comics Movie

The director cast Wayne T. Carr as Green Lantern for his cut of the 2017 superhero movie, but the scene never made it to the final film because Warner Bros. didn't approve it.

AceShowbiz - An appearance of Green Lantern was going to be one of the things that set "Zack Snyder's Justice League" apart from Joss Whedon's version. When he's making his cut of the 2017 superhero film, Zack Snyder cast Wayne T. Carr to play John Stewart's Green Lantern and filmed his scene during reshoots, but it never made the cut into the final film.

Now, Synder himself has revealed how Carr's Green Lantern would look like in the movie. The director showed an image of the actor fully dressed as the famous Green Lantern on his phone during a recent Q&A held by Cinemark Playa Vista.

A fan quickly took a picture of the image on Snyder's phone and shared it on Twitter. While the re-shared image is not in the best quality, it still can be seen that Carr dons the iconic green-and-black costume while holding up his Green Lantern power ring.

Zack Snyder showed Wayne T. Carr as Green Lantern in cut scene from 'Justice League'.

Per Screen Rant, Green Lantern scene was removed from "Zack Snyder's Justice League" because Warner Bros. didn't approve it. The studio allegedly has plans for future Green Lantern projects, and so requested that the scene was cut to save that side of the DC universe for other movies.

Stewart's small role at the end of "Justice League" was eventually replaced by Martian Manhunter, played by Harry Lennix, who addresses Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne at the end of the movie in his stead.

Carr himself has previously expressed his disappointment about the removal of his scene from "Zack Snyder's Justice League". He said on the "LightCast" podcast in April, "[Zack] said, 'We're going to shoot it, we'll see what the studio says.' "

"He called me after he showed it to everyone," he went on recalling. "I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, 'They're not letting me do this thing...' When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn.' "