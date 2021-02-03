'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Set Photo Sees Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Instagram/WENN/Avalon TV

The 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' actress is set to play the former U.S. civil servant who was involved in a now-infamous affair with former president Bill Clinton in the late '90s.

AceShowbiz - Beanie Feldstein nails her transformation into Monica Lewinsky for "Impeachment: American Crime Story". In a set photo that circulated online on Monday, February 1, the actress was seen for the first time channeling the activist/TV personality.

The picture taken in Los Angeles set for the upcoming FX series featured the "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" actress donning a blue zip-up sweater with a black leather coat. She had her long dark locks pulled back as she had a cup of coffee in one of her hands.

Also seen filming that day was Sarah Paulson. The "Ocean's 8" actress will portray Linda Tripp, the former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of conversations with Lewinsky exposed the now-infamous affair.

The new series is set to tackle the affair between Lewinsky and former president Bill Clinton in the late '90s that captivated the nation. The scandal ultimately led to the president's impeachment. After being impeached for not telling the truth about his affair with Lewinsky in December 1998, Clinton was eventually acquitted by the senate in February 1999.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President" and written by Sarah Burgess, the series will explore "the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency." It will also follow the perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp and Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

Also starring on the show are Clive Owen as Clinton and Annaleigh Ashford as Jones. Billy Eichner joins the cast as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, who was the one to first break news of the affair back in 1998. Lewinsky herself is involved in the project as she serves as the producer.

FX has yet to set a premiere date for "Impeachment: American Crime Story".