Rita Ora Intercepted and Forced to Quarantine Upon Arriving in Sydney

In a video that circulates online, the 'Let You Love Me' songstress is intercepted by airport police as soon as she touches down Sydney and taken to mandatory quarantine.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has been forced to quarantine in the Land Down Under. Upon touching down in Sydney, Australia to reprise her role as a judge on "The Voice Australia", the "Let You Love Me" songstress found herself being intercepted by airport police and was taken to mandatory quarantine.

The 30-year-old arrived in Australia on Monday, February 1. In a video that circulated online, she could be seen obstructed by several cops as soon as she exited the plane and was escorted to her hotel to start a 14-day quarantine.

Rita reportedly has acknowledged Australia's rule even before she flew there. "It's obviously a bit of a pain but she knows she will have to do it just like everyone else," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper in January. "She's excited to start work on 'The Voice' but nobody is going to let her do that until she has done the quarantine, so it's one of those things."

"As soon as she has got to Australia she will go straight to a hotel for a full two weeks, and won't leave her room - things will be brought to her and she will have to get on with things online and via the phone until she's allowed to leave for filming to start," the source added. "She's had enough controversy after the birthday incident so just wants to keep her head down now and get back to work."

The fact that Rita was granted permission to travel to Australia has been criticized by the country's opposition home affairs spokeswoman, Kristina Keneally. "There are still 40,000 Australians stranded overseas. Every celebrity who takes up a place in quarantine is a place denied to a stranded Australian," she told the Guardian.

The British singer herself came under fire in November 2020 after violating lockdown rules by throwing a birthday bash to celebrate her 30th birthday. Her representative was reported to have paid a London restaurant boss nearly $7,000 for the special event.