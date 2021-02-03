Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Instagram Celebrity

The former porn star, who briefly dated the embattled rocker in 1997, claims her ex-boyfriend also 'liked to bite' during sex amid his ex-girlfriends' sexual abuse allegations against him.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson has shared her own experience of witnessing Marilyn Manson's weird behaviors during their past relationship. The former porn star, who had a brief affair with the embattled musician in 1997 while she was married to porn actor Brad Armstrong, admitted her relationship with the rocker was "odd."

In an interview with Daily Mail, the former "Queen of Porn" claimed that the rocker had fantasy about burning her alive and "liked to bite" during sex. These led to her decision to leave Marilyn, so Jenna claimed.

"We didn't go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive," the 46-year-old blonde beauty told the site. "Sexually he liked to bite," she further shared. She called this act "disconcerting."

While she admitted her experiences with Marilyn during their relationship were all consensual, he said that he is "a lot, to say the least." She added, "Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like... goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren't fun."

Jenna went on recalling that Marilyn didn't have a problem moving past their failed romance. She claimed he "moved right on," noting, "I'm sure he had a lot of choices during that time. It was during his prime."

Jenna made the claims about Marilyn following Evan Rachel Wood's allegations against the musician. The actress revealed her past story of an abusive ex-lover was about the self-styled "antichrist." "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote on Instagram.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," so the "Westworld" actress, who got engaged to Marilyn in January 2010 before calling the engagement off later that year, claimed.

Marilyn later responded to the accusations by releasing a statement on his own social media page. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he denied the abuse claims. He went on claiming, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."