 
 

Michael B. Jordan Is Dream Embodiment of Alexa in Amazon Super Bowl Ad

Michael B. Jordan Is Dream Embodiment of Alexa in Amazon Super Bowl Ad
Instagram
Celebrity

The 60-second ad, in which the 'Black Panther' actor embodies Amazon's voice-recognition system Alexa, will air in the fourth quarter of the annual big game.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan has become a dream embodiment of Amazon's Alexa. Marking his Super Bowl advertising debut, the Erik Killmonger depicter in "Black Panther" channeled the e-commerce company's voice-recognition system in a 60-second ad to air in the fourth quarter of the annual big game.

The commercial clip featuring Michael was put out on YouTube on Tuesday, February 2. It started with a woman gushing over the smart device, saying, "It's just flawless, isn't it? I literally couldn't imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside." After she saw a bus ad for the actor's new movie "Without Remorse", she began imagining him as Alexa.

In the woman's daydream, the 33-year-old hunk could be seen helping her do several tasks. They include cooking, turning on the sprinklers, dimming the lights, adding bath oil to her shopping list, as well as reading an audiobook while she was in her bathtub.

  See also...

Many of Michael's fans admired his appearance in the advertisement. One raved, "I can't stop laughing and screaming at the same time, oh lord Michael B looks so damn good! I'm loving this commercial! Lol this is perfect!" Another added, "One of the best commercials, it will go down as a remember that commercial with MBJ.... sure do!" A third simply noted, "Best commercial EVER."

The commercial was made by Amazon and agency Lucky Generals and will air on Sunday, February 7. Aside from the "Creed" star, Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher headline another Super Bowl advertisement. They star in a Cheetos ad along with musician Shaggy.

"It's so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before... (but) in the midst of quarantine, they (agents) sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad, it's always a female having to be scantily clad," Mila said of the project when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!' "

You can share this post!

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Rita Ora Intercepted and Forced to Quarantine Upon Arriving in Sydney
Related Posts
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan Gets Risque With Lori Harvey in New Selfie

Michael B. Jordan Gets Risque With Lori Harvey in New Selfie

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Revs Up Support for Black People With HBCU Basketball Tournament

Michael B. Jordan Revs Up Support for Black People With HBCU Basketball Tournament

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Method Man's Wife Reacts to 'Verbal Attacks' by 'Ugly' Wendy Williams

Method Man's Wife Reacts to 'Verbal Attacks' by 'Ugly' Wendy Williams