Michael B. Jordan Is Dream Embodiment of Alexa in Amazon Super Bowl Ad

Instagram Celebrity

The 60-second ad, in which the 'Black Panther' actor embodies Amazon's voice-recognition system Alexa, will air in the fourth quarter of the annual big game.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan has become a dream embodiment of Amazon's Alexa. Marking his Super Bowl advertising debut, the Erik Killmonger depicter in "Black Panther" channeled the e-commerce company's voice-recognition system in a 60-second ad to air in the fourth quarter of the annual big game.

The commercial clip featuring Michael was put out on YouTube on Tuesday, February 2. It started with a woman gushing over the smart device, saying, "It's just flawless, isn't it? I literally couldn't imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside." After she saw a bus ad for the actor's new movie "Without Remorse", she began imagining him as Alexa.

In the woman's daydream, the 33-year-old hunk could be seen helping her do several tasks. They include cooking, turning on the sprinklers, dimming the lights, adding bath oil to her shopping list, as well as reading an audiobook while she was in her bathtub.

Many of Michael's fans admired his appearance in the advertisement. One raved, "I can't stop laughing and screaming at the same time, oh lord Michael B looks so damn good! I'm loving this commercial! Lol this is perfect!" Another added, "One of the best commercials, it will go down as a remember that commercial with MBJ.... sure do!" A third simply noted, "Best commercial EVER."

The commercial was made by Amazon and agency Lucky Generals and will air on Sunday, February 7. Aside from the "Creed" star, Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher headline another Super Bowl advertisement. They star in a Cheetos ad along with musician Shaggy.

"It's so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before... (but) in the midst of quarantine, they (agents) sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad, it's always a female having to be scantily clad," Mila said of the project when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!' "