Lamar Odom Says He Wants to Redo the Year He Cheated on Khloe Kardashian

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom still regrets cheating on Khloe Kardashian during their marriage. In a new interview on "Morning Hustle Show", the former professional basketball player revealed if he could redo any year of his life, it would be 2009.

"It would be the first time I decided to cheat on Khloe. I would rewind that back," so Lamar told the co-hosts. "I would never let that happen."

Lamar was then asked if he missed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. To that, Lamar answered vaguely, "She got a man...," referring to fellow athlete Tristan Thompson who shares a daughter with Khloe.

Khloe and Lamar got married in September 2009, a month after they met, only to get divorced in 2013. Later in a 2014 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", Khloe revealed Lamar was cheating on her. Meanwhile, a judge threatened to throw out the divorce if Khloe was unable to finish the paperwork as Lamar refused to sign the paper though it was eventually finalized in July of the year.

Despite the divorce, Khloe revealed that things were cordial between her and Lamar. "I talked to Lamar this morning. I talk to Lamar as often as I can, which is inconsistent, but not on my terms," she shared at the time. "I miss him every day. I miss what we had -- things we got to do together are just memories. I like looking back and holding on to that stuff."

Following their split, Khloe dated Tristan and welcomed their first child, True Thompson, together in 2018. The two, however, split in 2019 as Tristan was accused of cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods. They have since reportedly reconciled.

As for Lamar, he was engaged to Sabrina Parr in 2019. They called off their engagement last year and were recently engaged in nasty online spat.