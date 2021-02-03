 
 

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Portuguese actress Lidia Franco claims she has 'a very bad experience' filming 2018's movie 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' with the 'Star Wars' actor because of his alleged violent behavior.

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver may be a great actor, but he's a terrible person, according to Portuguese actress Lidia Franco. The acting veteran has exposed the actor's alleged violent behavior on the set of their 2018 film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote".

In a podcast interview with Radio Comercial's "Era o que Faltava", Lidia claimed that she was physically assaulted by Adam while they were shooting the movie. "I keep from this movie a very bad experience because of Adam Driver," she said on the podcast, per Publico.

"He might be great as an actor, but he is a terrible person and does not deserve for us to be here now talking about him," the 76-year-old said of the two time Oscar-nominated actor. "He behaved very badly with me. Physically. He attacked me."

Lidia said his assault on her "had nothing to do with the scene," noting, "It's very serious." She said the members of the production crew could not do anything. "Their hands were tied," she stressed, adding, "It was an attack camouflaged with a chair."

Lidia didn't offer more details of his alleged attack on her, but she went on recounting that the production staff allowed her to exit the set, though they could not do anything further. "I was given permission to leave, but legally there was nothing they could do," she stated.

Lidia said she already had a bad impression of Adam ahead of filming, claiming that he was difficult and demanding. "One of the things he started doing in Spain was to demand that, in rehearsals, all the technicians leave the plateau. He demanded that and continued to do it in Portugal, but some Portuguese technicians refused," she shared.

She continued, "From the back, I saw at least one leaving the studio. He demanded, I think by contract, that nobody could look at him. If they looked, the extras were immediately fired. And it happened."

Adam has not responded to Lidia's claims. He was previously accused of acting like a diva after walking out of an interview on NPR's "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross after a clip of his film "Marriage Story" was played, but no aggression was reported in this instance. The Kylo Ren / Ben Solo in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy later explained that he had informed the producers that he does not like to hear or see his own work.

