 
 

Carey Mulligan Calls Herself 'a Chancer' in Hollywood Due to Lack of Formal Training

Carey Mulligan Calls Herself 'a Chancer' in Hollywood Due to Lack of Formal Training
Harper's Bazaar U.K. Magazine/Quentin Jones
Celebrity

The 'Promising Young Woman' actress describes herself as an opportunist as she started out her acting career in the entertainment industry without any formal training.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carey Mulligan "felt like a chancer" early in her career.

The actress - who has children Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, with husband Marcus Mumford - used to spend months preparing for her roles because she felt she needed to justify her casting because of a lack of formal training, but she admitted these days she just doesn't have enough time to spend so long on research.

"I didn't go to drama school, I kind of felt like a chancer, so I figured that I had to do loads of homework so that I was allowed to be here," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine. "The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five, and I'm lucky if I can learn my lines and show up."

Carey thinks there has been a shift in focus since she began her career and thinks there are much better roles for actresses these days, such as in her new movie "Promising Young Woman".

  See also...

"We are finally understanding that audiences want to see stories about women who aren't necessarily always nice," she mused. "You still root for them, you still care about them - it's brilliantly done in Fleabag, and brilliantly done in I May Destroy You. Some of the stuff that both of those characters do is totally morally questionable and unpleasant, but you're 100 per cent behind them, the whole way through. It's really fun to see people behaving badly..."

"I certainly didn't feel any of this kind of activity for the first decade I was working."

But the actress admitted she was hesitant when she was first offered the role of vengeful Cassie in Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman".

"When the script came to my agent I just didn't know what to do with it," she recalled. "I thought, 'Why would Emerald ask me to do this?' However, that changed when she read the script."

"I said, 'Em, I just have to tell you, I love it so much, please let's do this.' And from then on, it was just super fun."

You can share this post!

Eva Mendes Insists She 'Never Denied Plastic Surgery'

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021
Related Posts
Carey Mulligan Hunting for Treasure With Metal Detector in Her Backyard

Carey Mulligan Hunting for Treasure With Metal Detector in Her Backyard

Carey Mulligan Among Honorees at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Carey Mulligan Among Honorees at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Carey Mulligan Credits Motherhood for Giving Her Freedom From Critics

Carey Mulligan Credits Motherhood for Giving Her Freedom From Critics

Carey Mulligan Joins Stars and Filmmakers in Alternative BAFTAs Campaign

Carey Mulligan Joins Stars and Filmmakers in Alternative BAFTAs Campaign

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate