Eva Mendes Insists She 'Never Denied Plastic Surgery'

The mother of two sets the record straight on the reports that she rules out plastic surgery, insisting that she's 'all for' going under the knife if necessary to maintain her look.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes has insisted she's "all for" plastic surgery after hitting headlines when she appeared to deny having had any work done herself.

The "Hitch" beauty, who shares six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada with Ryan Gosling, recently told Instagram fans she would be cutting back on time spent online to be more "present" with her family, after one of her daughters called her out for always using her phone.

However, not everyone believes the reason for Eva's social media absence and one person suggested it may instead be because she's "had work done and I don't think she's happy with it."

Taken aback by the odd post, Eva responded, "Mmmm. I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time."

She added, "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there (sic)."

Her response led to multiple outlets reporting that she "denied plastic surgery accusations," with Eva returning to her Instagram page to insist that wasn't the case.

"Never 'denied plastic surgery,' " she wrote alongside a screengrab of a headline. "All I did was reply to a specific comment on SM. Would never deny that stuff. I'm all for it. All. For. It."

The actress also took issue with the claim that she had "clapped back" at the initial user's comment, adding, "Also I don't like the term 'clap back'. Sounds aggressive to me. As a lot of you know, I reply to as many comments as I can. I don't clap back; I try to connect/communicate."

"That's all. Wanted to clear that up."