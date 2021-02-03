 
 

Eva Mendes Insists She 'Never Denied Plastic Surgery'

Eva Mendes Insists She 'Never Denied Plastic Surgery'
WENN
Celebrity

The mother of two sets the record straight on the reports that she rules out plastic surgery, insisting that she's 'all for' going under the knife if necessary to maintain her look.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eva Mendes has insisted she's "all for" plastic surgery after hitting headlines when she appeared to deny having had any work done herself.

The "Hitch" beauty, who shares six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada with Ryan Gosling, recently told Instagram fans she would be cutting back on time spent online to be more "present" with her family, after one of her daughters called her out for always using her phone.

However, not everyone believes the reason for Eva's social media absence and one person suggested it may instead be because she's "had work done and I don't think she's happy with it."

Taken aback by the odd post, Eva responded, "Mmmm. I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time."

  See also...

She added, "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there (sic)."

Her response led to multiple outlets reporting that she "denied plastic surgery accusations," with Eva returning to her Instagram page to insist that wasn't the case.

"Never 'denied plastic surgery,' " she wrote alongside a screengrab of a headline. "All I did was reply to a specific comment on SM. Would never deny that stuff. I'm all for it. All. For. It."

The actress also took issue with the claim that she had "clapped back" at the initial user's comment, adding, "Also I don't like the term 'clap back'. Sounds aggressive to me. As a lot of you know, I reply to as many comments as I can. I don't clap back; I try to connect/communicate."

"That's all. Wanted to clear that up."

You can share this post!

Cody Simpson 'So Stressed' Before First Professional Swimming Competition

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021
Related Posts
Eva Mendes Insists Plastic Surgery Was Not Behind Decision to Step Back From Social Media

Eva Mendes Insists Plastic Surgery Was Not Behind Decision to Step Back From Social Media

Eva Mendes Taking Step Back From Social Media After Daughter's Complaint

Eva Mendes Taking Step Back From Social Media After Daughter's Complaint

Eva Mendes Struggling With 'Pandemic Guilt in Full Effect'

Eva Mendes Struggling With 'Pandemic Guilt in Full Effect'

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate