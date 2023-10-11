 

Carey Mulligan Has Secretly Given Birth to Baby No. 3

Carey Mulligan Has Secretly Given Birth to Baby No. 3
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Great Gatsby' actress officially becomes a mother of three after giving birth to a new addition to her growing family with musician husband Marcus Mumford.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have welcomed their third child together. The 38-year-old actress - who already shares Evelyn, seven, and Wilfred, five, with the musician - delivered their third baby earlier this year.

The baby news is revealed in a new interview with Vogue magazine. Carey was six weeks post-partum at the time of the interview.

In the article, it's noted that the actress entered "a London coffee shop with a bemused gesture at the yellow diaper-leak stain streaked across her blouse." She then told her baby, "I'm going to change you, and then we're going to find mum another shirt."

Despite this, the name and sex of the baby remain unknown.

  Editors' Pick

Carey previously opened up about her experience of motherhood, admitting that it's changed "everything" in her life. The actress also acknowledged that it's "altered" her attitude towards her work.

Asked what motherhood has changed in her life, she replied, "Well, your whole life - it's undeniable - it changes everything. As regards [to] my work, I don't know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it's altered my attitude."

Carey - who has been married to Marcus since 2012 - also revealed that it's helped her to relate to some of her on-screen characters. Reflecting on her role in the 2017 film 'Mudbound', the actress shared, "I'd played mothers before without having ever known what it's like to have your own child."

"My daughter was eight months old when we were filming so it was the first time I felt so connected in that way. It felt so much more intense, knowing and experiencing those emotions."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Temporary Custody Arrangement of Their Kids
Related Posts
Carey Mulligan Laughs Off BAFTAs Gaffe Where She's Mistakenly Announced as Winner

Carey Mulligan Laughs Off BAFTAs Gaffe Where She's Mistakenly Announced as Winner

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon

Carey Mulligan Credits Work for Helping Her Deal With Postpartum Depression

Carey Mulligan Credits Work for Helping Her Deal With Postpartum Depression

Carey Mulligan Did Not Hesitate to Criticize Marcus Mumford's Album When She Finds Any Fault

Carey Mulligan Did Not Hesitate to Criticize Marcus Mumford's Album When She Finds Any Fault

Latest News
Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity
  • Oct 11, 2023

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby
  • Oct 11, 2023

Mike Tindall Reveals Concern About Possible Brain Damage After Years of Playing Rugby

Carey Mulligan Has Secretly Given Birth to Baby No. 3
  • Oct 11, 2023

Carey Mulligan Has Secretly Given Birth to Baby No. 3

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Temporary Custody Arrangement of Their Kids
  • Oct 11, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Temporary Custody Arrangement of Their Kids

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years
  • Oct 11, 2023

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About 'Painful Memories' From Her Younger Years

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'
  • Oct 11, 2023

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Chris Martin Takes Son Moses to GF Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Chris Martin Takes Son Moses to GF Dakota Johnson's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Unsure If They Will Add Another Child