Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

WENN/Judy Eddy/Instar Celebrity

'It's freedom for everybody,' Ja says of his new app which is designed as a celebrity booking app, though the rapper still sets some rules for the former president.

Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - While many big social media sites including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have banned Donald Trump following the Capitol Hill riot earlier this month, Ja Rule welcomes the former president to his app Iconn. The rapper revealed this in a new interview with TMZ.

"It's freedom for everybody," Ja said of his new app which is designed as a celebrity booking app. Still, he set some rules as he added, "But I suppose if he started doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the Proud Boys going on Iconn, then he got to go. Any funny s**t out of you Donnie and you gotta go."

The rapper continued, "[Jack Dorsey] said it best when he [banned] Trump. He said that he believes that it's the right thing to do but he also believes this is a slippery slope. And that's exactly what I felt about it--the decision that was made."

"I really do believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the things he was tweeting … they rushed the goddamn Capitol for christ's sake. Something had to be done," he shared. Telling Trump directly, Ja said, "Trump, come on over to Iconn and get yourself a page. But you better behave."

Twitter announced that it banned Trump from its platform after he was accused of inciting the riot on January 6. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter Safety announced two days after the violent Capitol Hill riot by Trump supporters. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

"Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," the tweet continued. "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."