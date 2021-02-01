Amy Schumer Proudly Shows Off Her 'Cute' C-Section Scar in Nude Mirror Selfie

WENN Celebrity

The 'Trainwreck' actress receives compliments from her online fans and friends for promoting self-acceptance by flaunting the scar, which is located just below her bikini line.

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer continues to promote body positivity. Around one and a half years after giving birth to her first child Gene with husband Chris Fischer, the "Trainwreck" actress proudly showed off her cute C-section scar through a nude mirror selfie.

The 39-year-old mom shared the picture on Instagram on Sunday, January 31. While she did not show her face in the snap, she flaunted the scar which is located just below her bikini line. In the accompanying message, she penned, "Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection."

Amy's post was met with positive comments from her famous friends. One in particular came from Jerry Seinfeld's wife Jessica Seinfeld who replied, "Whatever transported Genie on this planet is to be relished. PS - body." Singer Vanessa Carlton chimed in, "Feel like mine lookin' hot today too! What a coincidence!" Paris Hilton, meanwhile, sent out one fire emoji.

Amy's online devotees also took to the comment section to shower her with compliments. One raved, "Amy, you are amazing!! Thanks for being that real! We all can be so proud of our bodies!" Another added, "Beautiful body! I need to love my c-section more." A third gushed, "Your amazing for women everywhere."

This was not the first time the comedienne put her C-section scar on display. One year earlier, she gave a closer look at her scar on Instagram and explained, "I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

The "I Feel Pretty" star and her husband welcomed their first child together, Gene, in May 2019. Posting on Instagram a photo from the delivery room where she cuddled her newborn baby boy while her man planted a kiss on her forehead, she announced, "Our royal baby was born."

In January, Amy opened up about her first pregnancy's struggle. Speaking on "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, she elaborated, "I, for my safety, cannot be pregnant again... One in three mothers with hyperemesis, what I had, one in three babies don't make it. So I really don't like those odds. Just because you're vomiting so much you can't nourish your baby or yourself, so my pregnancy was a huge bummer."