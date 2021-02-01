Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Instagram Celebrity

The sports and entertainment realtor flaunts what looks like an engagement ring from her former NFL player boyfriend as he declares that he 'has foundeth a wife' in her.

AceShowbiz - Chad Ochocinco and his girlfriend Sharelle Rosado may have taken their relationship to the next level, just months after they went public with their romance. The retired professional football player seemingly has proposed to his lady love.

It was Sharelle who first sparked the engagement speculation with her Instagram Story post over the weekend. On Saturday, January 31, the beauty, who listed her job as a "sports and entertainment realtor" on her Instagram profile, flaunted what looks like an engagement ring from her beau.

Sharelle posted a short video in which she showed off the new sparkler on her left ring finger. The ring featured a huge oval-shaped diamond on platinum band. "I said YESSSS," she wrote over it, hinting at her response to Chad's supposed proposal.

Chad himself fueled the speculation as he declared that he "has foundeth a wife" in Sharelle on his Instagram post. On the same day his girlfriend posted a video of the ring, he shared his pic with her and captioned it with a quote which read, "a man that findeth a woman that likes McDonald’s has foundeth a wife." He didn't forget to tag Sharelle in the post.

Sharelle posted a similar photo on her own Instagram page and declared her love for her boyfriend in the caption. "There are not enough days in forever to allow me to fully express the depth of my love for you @ochocinco," she wrote, adding several heart emojis.

Chad began dating Sharelle in 2020 as he has been posting pictures of her in September, but it's believed that they have been an item months prior to that. In November, he talked about having possibly found the one.

"This is how you know she's the one," he said on his weekly YouTube series called "I AM ATHLETE". "I'm a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it's a way of revenue and it's a way I pay my bills," he continued sharing. "If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I'm willing to press pause, that's how you know she's the one."

The former NFL player, who participated in "Dancing with the Stars" season 10, was previously married to "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada, but it was short-lived. They tied the knot in July 2012, before she filed for divorce in August of the same year, claiming that her marriage was "irretrievably broken." The divorce was finalized on September 19, 2012. They had no children together, but he reportedly has seven children from six previous relationships.