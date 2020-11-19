Julianne Hough's Estranged Husband Agrees Not to Seek Spousal Support in Divorce

WENN/Cousart/JFXimages Celebrity

After months of speculations over their marital problems, Brooks Laich and the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum announced in May that they have come to a decision to part ways.

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough's estranged husband Brooks Laich will not seek spousal support from the actress in their divorce settlement.

The "Dancing with the Stars" professional turned movie star, 32, filed to end her marriage to the former ice hockey player, 37, earlier this month and asked a judge not to mandate spousal support as they had a prenuptial agreement.

According to documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast, Laich responded by ticking the box to terminates the court's ability to grant spousal support to him and also requested the judge decline to award her any money.

Rumours have linked the couple to a reunion after the two were spotted on holiday together after announcing their split over the summer. Laich has confirmed Hough's suggestion in her filing that they could not name the exact date of their separation - however, he stated in his response that they are "no longer a couple".

In their statement in May revealing they are no longer a couple, they said: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Recently, Julianne posted a cryptic quote on her social media account. The 32-year-old shared on Instagram writer Bianca Sparacino's love quote on Sunday, November 15. "The truth is, love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner," it read. "Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that. I hope you find love in every aspect of your life."