Kelly Rowland Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

The Destiny's Child singer has officially become a mother of two as she delivered a bouncing baby boy named Noah, her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland has given birth to a baby boy.

The Destiny's Child hitmaker took to Instagram to share with her fans that her and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their second child together, Noah Jon, on 21 January (21).

She wrote, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! ... We are truly grateful ... 1.21.21 ... 8:13pm ... 7lbs. 8oz 19in (sic)."

Tim also shared the news on his social media.

He captioned the post, "On 1-21-21 a star was born!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, before the baby's arrival, the 39-year-old singer revealed her six-year-old son Titan was "over the moon" about becoming a big brother.

She said, "He said that he wants a boy, but he's recently said he's wanted a girl. He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby ..."

"Tim and I are excited to be parents of two. A little daunting between two kids and how crazy that is and trying to balance everything off, but I'm really, really excited, for sure."

And Kelly admitted the couple - who have been married since 2014 - decided to "see what happens" during the coronavirus pandemic before she fell pregnant.

She said, "We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens' ... But you want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child ... I'm knocking at 40s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot."